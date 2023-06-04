Houck (3-5) took the loss Sunday, allowing four runs on five hits and four walks over five innings against the Rays. He struck out six.

Houck tied his season high with four walks and allowed at least four runs for the fourth time over his past six starts. The 2017 first-round pick worked primarily out of the bullpen last year but has operated exclusively as a starter to begin this season. While his ERA has ballooned significantly as a starter, he's still posting a similar WHIP and K:BB, which suggests he could turn things around eventually. However, things won't get easier for Houck anytime soon, as his next start is scheduled for the opener of a three-game weekend set at Yankee Stadium.