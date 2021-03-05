Houck allowed three runs on two hits and five walks over two-thirds of an inning in Thursday's spring game against Baltimore.

Houck, who made three promising starts at the end of 2020, is expected to open the season in the minors, but that didn't diminish the anticipation for his spring debut. Unfortunately, he was unable to lock into his delivery and was all over the place. The right-hander still has enough time in camp to make a push for a spot in the big-league rotation, but keeping his crossfire delivery in sync might always be something of a challenge.