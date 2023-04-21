Boston will stick with a six-man rotation through the end of its upcoming road trip, meaning Houck will make at least one more start before manager Alex Cora settles on a decision about a five-man rotation, Molly Burkhardt of MLB.com reports. Houck is tentatively expected to start next Wednesday in Baltimore.

Brayan Bello's return this week gave the Red Sox six capable starters, each of whom has pitched in the previous six games, with James Paxton's looming return from a hamstring injury. A tentative spring plan, which had Houck in the bullpen when all arms were healthy, may have changed Thursday, when he threw a seven-inning gem against the Twins. Houck has been one of the team's most consistent starters, going at least five innings in three of four outings and never allowing more than three earned runs. Paxton's most recent rehab appearance came out of the bullpen, which suggests the club is leaning toward a long-relief role for him. That would leave Houck and Nick Pivetta, who starts Friday, in the hunt for the No. 5 starter job.