Houck will remain in the Red Sox' rotation for now and start Sunday in Philadelphia, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

While manager Alex Cora committed to Houck making his next scheduled start, he did not guarantee anything beyond that. Notable is that James Paxton's (hamstring) rehab assignment window runs out on May 8, one day after Houck's start. Houck has been roughed up for 10 runs (nine earned) over 11 innings in his last two starts.