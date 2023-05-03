Houck will remain in the Red Sox' rotation for now and start Sunday in Philadelphia, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
While manager Alex Cora committed to Houck making his next scheduled start, he did not guarantee anything beyond that. Notable is that James Paxton's (hamstring) rehab assignment window runs out on May 8, one day after Houck's start. Houck has been roughed up for 10 runs (nine earned) over 11 innings in his last two starts.
More News
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Escapes with no-decision Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Falls to Baltimore•
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Will get at least one more start•
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Improves to 3-0•
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Remains in rotation, for now•
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Settles down after shaky first•