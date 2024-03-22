Houck has made the Red Sox's Opening Day rotation, Chad Jennings of The Athletic reports.

Manager Alex Cora has settled on Houck and Garrett Whitlock for the final two spots in his rotation. Houck has been arguably the club's best starter this spring, having posted a 2.40 ERA and 16:3 K:BB over 15 frames. The 27-year-old has always had trouble with left-handed batters, so he will likely have to show improvement in that regard if he wants to keep a rotation spot all season.