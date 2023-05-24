Manager Alex Cora confirmed Wednesday in a radio interview with "Gresh and Fauria" on WEEI 93.7 that Houck will remain in the starting rotation, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Houck pitched well in his start against the Angels on Monday with six innings of one-run baseball and eight strikeouts in a no-decision. The right-hander will remain a starting option for Boston in the place of Corey Kluber, with Kluber being moved to the bullpen for the foreseeable future. Houck has had his own struggles in 2023 -- the strong outing against Los Angeles lowered his ERA to 4.99 over 48.2 innings -- and while he has shown the ability to miss bats, his struggles against lineups the second and third time through an order make him a risky fantasy option when he's on the mound.