Houck (face) will be activated to start Monday or Tuesday in Houston, MLB.com reports.
Houck was sharp in his third and final rehab start Wednesday, firing four scoreless innings and allowing one hit and no walks while striking out four. He threw 59 pitches Wednesday, which means the Red Sox may have him on a limited pitch count when he starts against Astros.
