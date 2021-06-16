Houck (elbow) will throw an abbreviated two-inning start Thursday for Triple-A Worcester.
Houck is recovering from a flexor injury in his right arm, and his return is notable for a team that lacks starting depth in the upper minors. The right-hander has pitched in the majors, going 3-2 with a 1.98 ERA over six appearances in 2020 and 2021.
