Houck did not factor into the decision against the Rangers on Thursday, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out two over 4.2 innings.

Houck got through the first two innings with relative ease, but he proceeded to give up one run in each of the next three innings, highlighted by a solo home run from Adolis Garcia in the fourth frame. Houck generated eight whiffs on 89 pitches (55 strikes), but he wasn't able to make it out of the fifth inning for the third time this season. He has a 3.57 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 21:5 K:BB over 22.2 innings in his four starts since giving up 11 earned runs against the Rays on April 14. Houck is slated to start against the Tigers on the road next week, when he'll look to register his first win of the season.