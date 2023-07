Scott was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Sunday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

The journeyman right-hander finds himself in DFA limbo again after four outings with the Red Sox, including appearances in both of the team's first two games following the All-Star break. He had previously been designated for assignment by the Dodgers in June. Scott has allowed eight runs on 12 hits and eight walks in 9.2 innings in total this season.