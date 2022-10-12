Ward was removed from his start Monday in the Arizona Fall League due to side discomfort, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

While the side injury might be significant enough to keep Ward out for the remainder of the AFL slate, the Red Sox are likely just relieved that the right-hander isn't dealing with any arm-related setbacks after undergoing Tommy John surgery in June 2021. Due to his prolonged recovery from the elbow procedure, Ward made just seven starts for Double-A Portland this season and was expected to pick up more innings in the AFL. The 25-year-old is expected to either return to Portland to begin the 2023 campaign or join the Triple-A Worcester rotation.