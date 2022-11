Ward (oblique) is expected to make his return to action in the Arizona Fall League later this week, Chris Hatfield of SoxProspects.com reports.

Ward was removed from his second AFL start on Oct. 10 due to a left oblique strain, but he looks like he'll be able to make a start or an appearance or two as a reliever for the Scottsdale club before the AFL season comes to a close. Whatever the case, the 25-year-old righty looks like he'll be back to full health well in advance of spring training.