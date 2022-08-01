Ward (elbow) made his most recent rehab appearance Saturday for High-A Greenville, covering four innings and striking out three while allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and one walk.

Ward has spent the entire 2022 campaign on Double-A Portland's 60-day injured list while he's been rehabbing from the Tommy John surgery he underwent last June, but the 25-year-old right-hander looks like he could soon be ready to rejoin the Red Sox's Eastern League affiliate. Saturday's outing with Greenville marked the sixth start of his rehab assignment, and his longest one to date.