Ward underwent Tommy John surgery Thursday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Ward is one of the Red Sox's more interesting prospects, as he cruised to a 2.14 ERA and a 29.9 percent strikeout rate in 25 starts at the Low-A and High-A levels in 2019 before losing all of last season due to the canceled minor-league schedule. He made just two starts this year before being shut down with what was originally called a forearm strain. A typical recovery timeline would sideline him until late in the 2022 campaign at the earliest, and there's a chance he doesn't throw his next competitive pitch until 2023.