Denlinger was traded to the Red Sox in exchange for right-handed pitcher Franklin German on Friday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Denlinger was selected in the seventh round of the 2021 MLB Draft, playing two seasons as a member of the White Sox minor-league system. In 2022, the right-hander produced a 4.47 ERA and 1.32 WHIP with 66 strikeouts over 48.1 innings in 40 games between High-A Winston-Salem and Double-A Birmingham. The 26-year-old will now look to climb the ranks even higher when he joins the Red Sox organization this season.