Boston manager Alex Cora said Friday that he plans to use Pham as the leadoff hitter and drop Jarren Duran in the order, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Per the manager's comments, Pham batted leadoff Saturday (0-for-4, three strikeouts) while Duran was held out of the lineup. Pham hasn't batted leadoff in the 95 previous games split between the Reds and Red Sox in 2022, but he has experience at that spot. Pham has led off 112 times over his nine MLB seasons, good for his third most-common lineup position.