Renda signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Monday, MLB.com reports.

Renda played exclusively at the Triple-A level in 2017 while splitting time between the Cincinnati and Arizona systems, slashing .250/.293/.317 across 208 at-bats. He'll likely report to Triple-A Pawtucket or Double-A Portland with his new organization and will function as a depth option in the infield.

