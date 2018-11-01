Renda was outrighted to Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday.

This move takes Renda off the club's 40-man roster, which will free up a spot for the Red Sox to protect a younger prospect from the Rule 5 draft. Renda split time between Double- and Triple-A this past season, slashing a combined .318/.373/.453 with five home runs, 27 RBI and 10 stolen bases. He did play in one game for the big-league team, making his Boston debut as a pinch runner versus the Yankees in early August. Renda will remain in the Red Sox's system as additional infield depth for the time being.

