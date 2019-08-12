The Red Sox recalled Lakins from Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Lakins will help Boston fortify its depth in the bullpen after Ryan Weber was sent to Triple-A following Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Angels. The reliever had previously made seven appearances with Boston earlier this season, giving up six runs on 10 hits and six walks in 9.1 innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories