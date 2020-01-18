Play

Lakins was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Friday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Lakins turned in a solid 2019 season, finishing with a 3.86 ERA and 1.41 WHIP with an 18:10 K:BB over 23.1 frames in his first taste of big-league action. Matt Hall will take Lakins' place on the 40-man roster.

