Red Sox's Travis Lakins: Gets call to big leagues
The Red Sox recalled Lakins from Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Boston will bring in Lakins to provide a fresh arm in the bullpen after Bobby Poyner tossed 59 pitches in long relief in Tuesday's loss to the Rangers before being demoted to Triple-A. Lakins previously made four underwhelming appearances with Boston earlier in the season and hasn't been dramatically better at Pawtucket, posting a 3.32 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 18:12 K:BB in 19 frames.
