Lakins was promoted to Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Since moving to a role in the bullpen at Double-A Portland near the end of May, Lakins has only allowed two earned runs while recording 22 strikeouts in 21 innings of work. He will get a taste of the Triple-A level for the first time in his professional career after spending the past 15 months with Portland.

