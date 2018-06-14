Lakins has transitioned to a relief role with Double-A Portland. He has not allowed a run while striking out seven through four innings since moving to the bullpen.

He had a 4.76 ERA in six starts, but has already lowered his season ERA to 3.86 with four one-inning appearances out of the bullpen. Lakins was never much of a dynasty-league asset, and he now has the potential to move quickly through the upper levels of the minors as a reliever.