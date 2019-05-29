Lakins was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday.

Lakins spent less than a week on the big-league roster. He got into three games, allowing four runs in 4.1 innings of work. Colten Brewer and Josh Taylor were recalled from Pawtucket in corresponding moves for Lakins and Mitch Moreland (back), who was placed on the injured list in a corresponding move.

