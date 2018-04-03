Lakins (elbow) was placed on the minor-league disabled list Tuesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Lakins will open the season on the shelf as he continues to work back from a stress fracture in his elbow that he suffered last summer. Prior to going down with the season-ending injury, Lakins had compiled a combined 4.21 ERA and 62:34 K:BB across 15 starts (68.1 innings) between High-A Salem and Double-A Portland. He's expected to join Portland's rotation once healthy.