Red Sox's Travis Lakins: Ready to return from DL
Lakins (elbow) is scheduled to start Tuesday's game for Double-A Portland, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Lakins hasn't pitched in a game since July 3 due to a stress fracture in his elbow, but he's finally healthy enough to make his season debut. His arsenal and past performance have been impressive, but his injury history is concerning.
