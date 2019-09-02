The Red Sox recalled Lakins from Triple-A Pawtucket ahead of Sunday's 4-3 win over the Angels. He worked two innings in relief, giving up two runs on five hits and one walk.

Boston used all four of the pitchers they added to the active roster Sunday in the series finale, with Lakins entering the contest in the third inning following an abbreviated start by David Price (wrist), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. Lakins retired only half of the 12 batters he faced, but he showed some resolve in his final inning, inducing a two-out pop out from Mike Trout with runners on the corners to end the Angels' threat.