The Red Sox optioned Lakins to Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

The 2015 sixth-round pick will head back to Pawtucket after finishing the past season there following a successful stint at Double-A Portland to begin the campaign. Over his 10 appearances at Triple-A, the right-handed reliever surrendered only three runs over 16.1 innings while posting a 15:5 K:BB.

