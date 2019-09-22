Lakins allowed one hit and one walk with two strikeouts across 1.2 innings during a no-decision while serving as an opener against the Rays on Saturday.

Incredibly, the Red Sox used 11 pitchers, so despite failing to record six outs, Lakins pitched more innings than every Boston pitched but one in the middle frames. Even with this game going into the 11th, that's simply astonishing. Lakins remains 0-1 with a 4.22 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 21.1 innings this season.