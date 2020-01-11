Hildenberger signed with the Red Sox as a non-roster invitee on Saturday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Hildenberger didn't look good in his 16.1 innings for the Twins last season, posting a 10.47 ERA and a 2.27 WHIP. He can blame a .459 BABIP for some of his struggles, but his 4.81 FIP wasn't exactly promising.