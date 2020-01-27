Red Sox's Trevor Hildenberger: Makes mechanical adjustment
Hildenberger adjusted his mechanics during the offseason, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Hildenberger described his 2019 season as "miserable," but the Red Sox will give him a chance to help the team's bullpen in 2020. The side-arming right-hander said he never felt right mechanically last season, which diminished his velocity and negatively impacted movement and location. His groundball rate dropped to 41.3 percent, down from 60.3 percent the previous season. "I just felt off," he said. "And I think I corrected some things this offseason and I feel much, much better." Hildenberger is not a hard thrower, so movement and location are important.
