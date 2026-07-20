Red Sox's Trevor Story: Aiming for August rehab assignment

Story (sports hernia) told reporters Monday that "sometime in August is in play" for him to embark on a rehab assignment, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Story underwent surgery for a sports hernia in late May and has been on the 60-day injured list since early June. He's been cleared to take part in full baseball activities, and the good news for the veteran shortstop is that he is getting closer to on-field action in minor-league games. Story would likely need a rather lengthy rehab stint, given the amount of time he's been sidelined for, but it looks like he could be back with the Red Sox by mid-to-late August.