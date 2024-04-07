The Red Sox are still awaiting the results of the MRI on Story's left shoulder, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Story is not in the lineup Saturday after exiting Friday's game with what looked like a potentially serious shoulder injury. Manager Alex Cora said Saturday that Story was "pretty sore throughout the night, during the day," but the club is waiting for MRI results before making a roster move. Pablo Reyes is starting at shortstop Saturday and David Hamilton has been added to the taxi squad.