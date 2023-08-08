Story (elbow) was activated from the 60-day injured list ahead of Tuesday night's game against the Royals, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Story is starting at shortstop and batting third in his season debut Tuesday versus the Royals and right-hander Brady Singer. Recovered from January internal brace surgery on his right elbow, the 30-year-old middle infielder posted an encouraging .300/.417/.700 batting line with four home runs and four doubles in 13 minor-league rehab games between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester. Yu Chang has been designated for assignment in a corresponding roster move.