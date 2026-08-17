Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown

Red Sox's Trevor Story: Begins rehab assignment

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Story (sports hernia) started at shortstop and went 1-for-2 with a run scored for Triple-A Worcester on Sunday.

Story played four innings in the field and handled the lone chance that came his way. Following a day off Monday, Story will join the WooSox for a trip to Syracuse and start at shortstop Tuesday. The Red Sox haven't mapped out anything beyond that, and interim manager Chad Tracy confirmed Story won't play any position other than shortstop. Utility infielder Andruw Monasterio has held down shortstop nicely over the last month, but the Red Sox did not add an established shortstop at the trade deadline, suggesting Story, who played second base when he first signed with Boston, can reclaim the position he's play the most during his career.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!