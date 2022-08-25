Story (wrist) started at second base and went 1-for-1 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored for Double-A Portland on Wednesday.
Story kicked off a rehab assignment by playing four innings in the field before being replaced. The exact plan for Story has not been divulged, but the Red Sox likely want to see him play a full game in the field and maybe on back-to-back days before returning him to Boston.
