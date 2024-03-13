Story went 3-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's spring game against the Cardinals.

Story's having a fine spring, posting a .360 average and 1.048 OPS through 28 Cactus League plate appearances. On Tuesday, he slotted in at third in the batting order, a comfortable spot behind Rafael Devers and ahead of Triston Casas. The shortstop is finally healthy after two injury-marred seasons for Boston.