Story (elbow) offered August as a rough timeline for when he'll be able to play shortstop when asked Monday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

It remains possible that Story could return sooner as a designated hitter, although that hasn't been decided yet and it's unclear how likely of a scenario it is. Story has increased his throwing to 120 feet as he recovers from an internal bracing procedure of his right elbow and he's aiming to build up to 150 feet.