Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that there's a chance Story (elbow) could be ready for a rehab assignment immediately after the All-Star break, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Cora also noted that when Story returns it will be as a shortstop, as the team has no plans to bring him back sooner as a designated hitter. August has been mentioned as a timeline for Story's return and with the way things are progressing it's looking like he could be ready right around the beginning of that month. "He's been so good so far, no obstacles, no red flags, you never know what can happen in the upcoming days ... but so far it's trending in the right direction, and fast," Cora said of Story.