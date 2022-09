Story went 3-for-5 with a double and a stolen base in a 6-5 win over the Twins on Wednesday.

Story was one of four Boston hitters with multiple hits in the contest, though none of his knocks resulted in a score. The infielder boosted his fantasy line with a stolen base in the seventh inning. Since returning from a lengthy stay on the injured list Aug. 27, Story has gone 7-for-15 with two runs and two thefts.