Story went 3-for-4 with a run scored and one RBI in Monday's 4-2 victory over the White Sox.

After receiving a breather Sunday, Story returned in this early Patriots' Day tilt and produced his fourth three-hit game of the season. The 32-year-old shortstop has been electric of late, batting .439 (18-for-41) with three home runs, 11 RBI and five runs scored over his last 10 games. Overall, Story is slashing .337/.366/.528 with five homers, six steals, 15 RBI and 11 runs scored in 93 plate appearances.