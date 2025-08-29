Story went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Orioles.

Story put Boston on the board early with a first-inning home run, his second in three games and 22nd of the season. His most timely impact, however, came in the fifth inning with his glove. With runners at second and third and the infield playing in, Story dove to his left to snag a line drive and doubled up the runner at third base. It's been a remarkable turnaround in 2025 for Story, who had three injury-marred seasons since joining the Red Sox and endured a challenging May, when he slashed .158/.200/.232 over 25 games. He was in danger of losing playing time but rebounded in June and is having a strong second half. Since July 29, Story's slashed .305/.371/.571 with seven homers and 23 RBI over 27 contests, putting himself in the mix for AL Comeback Player of the Year.