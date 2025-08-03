Story went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and three total RBI in a 7-3 win against the Astros on Saturday.

Story broke a 2-2 tie with a two-run blast to left field in the third inning and tacked on an RBI-double in the seventh. The veteran shortstop has three home runs over his past four games and is batting an even .500 (7-for-14) with seven RBI during that span. Story is up to 18 home runs and 68 RBI on the season -- both of those totals are his highest since his 24-homer, 75-RBI campaign with Colorado in 2021.