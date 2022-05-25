Story went 2-for-6 with a three-run home run, two runs and two RBI in Tuesday's victory over the White Sox.

Story launched a three-run home run off Dylan Cease in the first inning and later added an RBI single in the fifth frame before coming around to score on a Christian Vazquez long ball. The homer was his eighth of the year and he has now gone deep in back-back contests and four out of five games. Over that stretch, the shortstop has gone 8-for-21 with six long balls, nine runs, 17 RBI and a stolen base. After a slow start to the season, the torrid stretch has his season numbers up to a .231 average with eight homers, 33 RBI, 23 runs and five stolen bases over 143 at-bats in 37 games in his first season with Boston.