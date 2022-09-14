site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Trevor Story: Could play Wednesday
Boston manger Alex Cora said Story's return from a heel injury is not expected "to take longer than a few days," the Red Sox' official site reports.
Cora is hoping his second baseman can play the second game of the two-game set with the Yankees on Wednesday. If not Wednesday, Story could return Friday after Thursday's off-day.
