Story went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional RBI in Monday's 6-4 victory over the Guardians.

The Boston shortstop poked a ball around the Pesky Pole in right for a 306-foot round tripper off Cleveland reliever Jakob Junis in the eighth. Monday's contest marked Story's 10th three-hit performance of the season, as he is coming off a hot August during which he slashed .278/.345/.472 with five homers and seven steals over 119 plate appearances. Overall, the 32-year-old is now slashing .260/.307/.437 with 23 homers, 24 steals, 86 RBI and 78 runs scored in 558 total plate appearances.