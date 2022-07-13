site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Trevor Story: Dealing with hand contusion
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Story was diagnosed with a right hand contusion after leaving Tuesday's game against the Rays, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.
According to Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican, Story is scheduled to undergo X-rays later Tuesday. The 29-year-old will continue to be evaluated and should be considered day-to-day for now.
