Story went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double, two RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 7-2 win over Oakland.

Story's two-run double in the sixth inning turned out to be the game-winning hit and ended a six-game RBI drought. Prior to that, he had knocked in 21 runs over seven contests to vault himself among the MLB leaders in runs batted in. The second baseman now delivered a team-high 39 runs, placing him eighth overall in the league.