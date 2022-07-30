Story has been diagnosed with a hairline fracture in his wrist, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Story was initially diagnosed with a bruised right hand when he landed on the injured list July 16, but he continued to experience discomfort and received a second opinion Saturday. The 29-year-old will be shut down from swinging for 10-14 days following his diagnosis, so he'll likely be unable to return to game action until at least mid-to-late August. Christian Arroyo should serve as the primary second baseman until Story is cleared to return.