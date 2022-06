Story went 2-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 8-0 win over Oakland.

Story's batting just .235 for the season, but he's delivered when runners are in scoring position (1.073 OPS). Four of his last five hits are doubles, as the second baseman picked up in June where he left off in May. After delivering 32 runs during the previous month, Story has three RBI in the first three games in June.